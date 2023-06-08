Ninety lots in Gov. Jim Justice’s name are up for auction next week in McDowell County.
The lots add up to a total tax value of $46,796. They are available to the highest bidder because the owner, listed as James C. Justice II, is considered to be delinquent on property tax payments.
There’s another lot listed under both James Justice and National Resources, one of the family’s businesses, listed for another $181.18.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/07/ninety-lots-in-governor-justices-name-are-set-for-auction-in-mcdowell-county/
