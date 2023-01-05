Charleston, w.va. – Nineteenth Judicial Circuit (Barbour and Taylor counties) Judge Shawn David Nines will sit on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to hear one case on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Then-Chief Justice John Hutchison appointed Judge Nines to replace Justice Tim Armstead, who is recused.
Judge Nines will hear a Rule 20 Argument in A. Karim Katrib, MD v. Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital Association and Thomas Health System, Inc., No. 21-0843.
The case will be heard at 10 a.m. and will be webcast live from a link on the West Virginia Judiciary website: www.courtswv.gov.
