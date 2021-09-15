Nine bridge repair or replacement projects are among 32 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The projects will be paid for with funding from the state's Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program. Several other bridge projects included in the letting will be paid for with money approved in a June special session by the West Virginia Legislature.
State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said all the bridges included in the Roads to Prosperity program are older structures that cost a lot of money to keep safe for the public.
“One was built in 1916,” Brown said. “Obviously, they get more expensive to maintain the older they get.
“Being able to use the money the governor has given us to replace those with new structures will save the taxpayers money in the long run,” Brown said.
The Sept. 14 letting included the following projects in the region:
Big Creek Bridge (Fayette County)
Indian Creek Bridge (Summers County)
Mahan Bridge (Fayette County)
Kimball Slab Bridge (McDowell County)
Bartley Bottom Bridge (McDowell County)
Princeton Thorn Street project (Mercer County)
Annabelle Bridge (Mercer County)
Mohawk Arch project (McDowell County)
Princeton Main Street sidewalk project (Mercer County)