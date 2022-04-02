Nicholas man sentenced for federal fraud charge A Nicholas County man was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, to be served on home confinement, for fraudulently obtaining a line of credit. According to court documents, James Woods Jr., 48, of Craigsville, was sentenced to the one year to be followed by three years of supervised release. Woods pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in December 2021, admitting he applied for the line of credit under the name of a construction business he did not own. Woods admitted to the court that he did not have permission from the owner of the business to apply for the line of credit at this store to lease commercial construction equipment. The credit application was transmitted to Cross Lanes and eventually out of W.Va. where it was approved for $10,000. Woods then used the line of credit to lease a CASE Model 850 bulldozer and it was delivered to a jobsite that Woods controlled. Once the owner of the business learned about the fraudulent line of credit, the equipment rental store was contacted and the bulldozer was recovered by the West Virginia State Police and the equipment provider. Deputy involved in West Virginia shooting hospitalized; suspect dead maysville (ap) -- A West Virginia sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday after being involved in a shooting incident in which a suspect died, state police commented. The suspect, Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville, was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday's shooting, Capt. R.A. Maddy, a state police spokesman, said in a news release. The Grant County deputy involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital where his condition was stable, the statement said. The statement didn't give further details, including the nature of the deputy's injuries, how the suspect died or where the incident occurred. It stated that the shooting was being investigated by state police in Moorefield. WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia, citing a statement from the Grant County sheriff's department, reported that the deputy was shot in an arm and that the incident happened on U.S. 220 along the Hardy-Hampshire county line.