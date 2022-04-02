A Nicholas County man was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, to be served on home confinement, for fraudulently obtaining a line of credit.
According to court documents, James Woods, Jr., 48, of Craigsville, was sentenced to the one year to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Woods pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in December 2021, admitting he applied for the line of credit under the name of a construction business he did not own.
Woods admitted to the court that he did not have permission from the owner of the business to apply for the line of credit at this store to lease commercial construction equipment.
The credit application was transmitted to Cross Lanes and eventually out of West Virginia where it was approved for $10,000.
Woods then used the line of credit to lease a CASE Model 850 bulldozer and it was delivered to a jobsite that Woods controlled.
Once the owner of the business learned about the fraudulent line of credit, the equipment rental store was contacted and the bulldozer was recovered by the West Virginia State Police and the equipment provider.