Nicholas deputy fatally shot; 1 suspect killed

Deputy Tom Baker, a Nicholas County deputy sheriff, was fatally shot around 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office. Baker died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital after a shootout.
Another officer, Cpl. J. Ellison, was reportedly shot in a leg and taken to a hospital. He was treated and released, according to Nicholas Sheriff William F. Nunley.
The officers were at the scene investigating a domestic disturbance. After the suspects became agitated, they attempted to flee into their camper, according to the sheriff. One of the officers deployed a taser, and the situation quickly escalated, turning into a shootout.
One of the suspects, Richie Holcomb, 36, also died as a result of the shootout.
The other suspect, Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder. Kelly was booked into Central Regional Jail. Bond had not been set.
Gov. Jim Justice addressed the issue on Facebook, where he said the following: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure.”
West Virginia State Police is still investigating, according to Nunley.