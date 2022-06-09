United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Thursday that a Nicholas County woman has been charged with a federal gun crime related to the June 3 shootout that left one Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy dead and another wounded.
Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, is charged with providing a firearm to a felon. The criminal complaint alleges that on Nov. 17, 2021, Clodfelter purchased a Radical Firearms, model RF-15, multi-caliber rifle for Richie Holcomb.
Holcomb was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a July 30, 2014, felony conviction for unlawful wounding in Webster County Circuit Court. The criminal complaint alleges that Clodfelter was aware of Holcomb’s previous conviction and that he was unable to buy the firearm himself.
Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area. Holcomb, 36, was fatally shot in the incident.
“Our law enforcement officers face uncertainty each and every day as they perform their duties and protect our communities,” Thompson said. "The crime alleged in this complaint underscores that grim reality.”
Clodfelter was arrested on June 4. She made an initial appearance on June 7 before United States Magistrate Judge Dwayne L. Tinsley, who scheduled her preliminary hearing for June 14. Clodfelter faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner is handling the prosecution.