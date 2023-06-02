charleston, w.va. – A project to replace two bridges over U.S. 19 at the Stonewall Jackson exit of Interstate 79 (Exit 91) is among 17 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, May 31.
The WVDOH also awarded several paving projects as contractors ramp up for the summer paving season. Several paving projects include high friction surface treatments to increase safety on state roadways. One of those projects went for a job in Nicholas County by A & A Safety Inc. for high friction surface treatment paving on W.Va. 129, with a bid of $119,477.
Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH chief engineer of construction, said high friction surface treatments involve putting special asphalt on roads or curves to increase traction and help keep vehicles from sliding off the road.
The bid awards were from a bid letting conducted by the WVDOH on Tuesday, May 9.
The largest contract went to Triton Construction Inc. on a $15.8 million project to replace the U.S. 19 interchange bridges in Lewis County.
