A Nicholas County man was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, a deputy with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Mount Lookout residence of Brian Jacob Taylor, 35, in February 2021, to serve Taylor with a warrant for his arrest concerning an unrelated charge.
Taylor asked the deputy if he could put a shirt on and secure his dog before being transported to the police station. While inside Taylor’s residence, the deputy observed a loaded shotgun and marijuana in plain view.
Later that same day, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department obtained and executed a search warrant for Taylor’s residence and located two loaded firearms as well as several controlled substances, including methamphetamine, a heroin-fentanyl mixture and marijuana.
Taylor was prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of two prior felony convictions in Nicholas County Circuit Court for the delivery of a controlled substance.