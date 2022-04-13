CHARLESTON – A Nicholas County man was sentenced in federal court to two years in prison for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
According to court documents, a deputy with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department performed a lawful search of a vehicle in which Kevin Barnhouse, 41, of Summersville, was a passenger in November 2020. Barnhouse admitted he possessed a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield .40-caliber handgun and an American Tactical .22-caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine found during the search.
Barnhouse admitted that he possessed the firearms and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a 2016 conviction in Nicholas County Magistrate Court for domestic assault on a family or household member.