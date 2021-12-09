James Woods Jr., 48, of Craigsville, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
At the plea hearing, Woods admitted that in May 2016 he applied for a line of credit at a commercial equipment supplier in Beckley.
When Woods applied for a line of credit, he fraudulently did so under the name of another construction business that Woods did not actually own.
Woods admitted to the court that he did not have permission from the owner of the business to apply for the line of credit at this store to lease commercial construction equipment.
The credit application was transmitted to Cross Lanes and eventually out of West Virginia, where it was approved for $10,000.
Woods then used the line of credit to lease a CASE Model 850 bulldozer, and it was delivered to a job site that Woods controlled.
Once the owner of the business learned about the fraudulent line of credit, the equipment rental store was contacted and the bulldozer was recovered by the West Virginia State Police and the equipment provider.
Woods faces as much as 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 18.