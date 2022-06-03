BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. — A shootout in Nicholas County on Friday evening involving police resulted in the death of a deputy and a suspect.
It happened in the Birch River area. Two Nicholas County deputies were shot.
Former Nicholas County Sen. Greg Boso posted on social media that one of the deputies had died.
“Tonight we mourn for a fallen law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty, a good friend,” Boso wrote. “Please join me as we pray, too, for another wounded #LEO. Please pray for their families.”
A second deputy was shot in the leg.
Reports indicate a suspect was killed and a second suspect taken into custody.
