In Nicholas County, incumbents Republican Robert Painter II, of Mt. Lookout, and Democrat Deborah Sweeney Facemire, of Summersville, will run unopposed for their positions as county clerk and circuit clerk, respectively, in the May 10 primary election.
Republican Lloyd K. Adkins, incumbent from Richwood, will be challenged by Republican Gary E. Roberts, of Craigsville, for the county commission seat representing the county's Cherry District.
Three incumbents on the non-partisan county Board of Education — Libby Spencer Coffman, Birch River (Cherry District); Fred R. Amick, Leivasy (Gauley District); and Phil Berry, Summersville (Birch District) — are all seeking re-election. They will be challenged by Rick Green, Richwood (Cherry District); and Weldon “Chip” Perrine, Canvas (Gauley District).
John Pitsenbarger, of Nallen, is running unopposed for the position as non-partisan Conservation District Supervisor.
• • •
Below is a list of candidates, including county executive committee, who had filed for Nicholas County as of Jan. 31. Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 29 are received.
County Democratic Executive Committee (female) — Jean Nutter, Summersville (Gauley District)
County Democratic Executive Committee (male) — John C. Jarrell, Summersville (Birch); Jackie Marvin Nutter, Summersville (Gauley); Stephen Wayne Nutter, Summersville (Birch); Dan M. Snyder, Richwood (Cherry)
County Republican Executive Committee (female) — Barbara Goodnight, Birch River (Cherry); Carolyn Groves, Summersville (Birch); Benjean Rapp, Summersville (Gauley); Brenda Short-Gilbert, Summersville (Cherry); Heather Tully, Summersville (Birch); and Modena “Dena” Workman, Mt. Lookout (Gauley)
County Republican Executive Committee (male) — Lawrence Beckerle, Tioga (Cherry); Gregory L. Boso, Summersville (Birch); Garrett Cole, Canvas (Gauley); Robert Shafer, Summersville (Birch); Stanton Nolan Spinks, Craigsville (Cherry); and Gary “Buzz” Workman, Mt. Lookout (Gauley)
County clerk — Robert Painter II (R), Mt. Lookout
County commission (Cherry District) — Lloyd K. Adkins (R), Richwood; and Gary E. Roberts (R), Craigsville
Circuit clerk — Deborah Sweeney Facemire (D), Summersville
Board of Education (non-partisan) — Libby Spencer Coffman, Birch River (Cherry); Fred R. Amick, Leivasy (Gauley); Phil Berry, Summersville (Birch); Rick Green, Richwood (Cherry); and Weldon “Chip” Perrine, Canvas (Gauley)
Conservation District Supervisor (non-partisan) — John Pitsenbarger, Nallen
• • •
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
— Cheryl Keenan