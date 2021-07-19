The monthly meeting of the Nicholas County Airpot Authority will be held Wednesday, July 21, at noon at the Nicholas County Commission office at 700 Main Street, Suite No. 1 in Summersville.
Nicholas County Airport Authority meets Wednesday
Joshua Davis, age 34, of Saxon, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Kermit Elliott, age 85, of Daniels, WV, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
