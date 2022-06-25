Crystal Boudreaux, Ph.D., an associate professor of microbiology at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), was selected as a “Generation Next: 40 Under 40” honoree by The State Journal, which covers news about business, government, education, health care and related topics.
The publication’s Generation Next program pays tribute to young professionals who work to make the Mountain State a better place to live, raise families and conduct business.
Boudreaux, who received WVSOM’s Outstanding Faculty Award in 2020, teaches first- and second-year medical students about infectious disease, with a focus on virology.
She also directs WVSOM’s Just Say KNOW program, designed to introduce ninth- through 12th-graders and recent high school graduates to science- and medicine-related concepts. The annual camp is free to attend and is hosted on WVSOM’s Lewisburg campus and virtually.
PCB recently announced four promotions, including Karen Ewing who was named vice president, Market Leader in the Raleigh and Fayette county market.
Ewing joined PCB in June of 2021 bringing 27 years of banking experience. As market leader, she drives business development in the southern West Virginia market. Ewing is an active member of the Beckley Rotary Club, treasurer of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, and vice chair of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
In her free time, Ewing enjoys traveling with her family.
Joseph Vetter and Kendall Beverage were also promoted to vice president, and Jason Blosser to assistant vice president.
Vetter is based in Moorefield, Va., and serves the northern West Virginia market.
Beverage is based in the Marlinton office and helps meet the lending needs of customers in the southern West Virginia market.
Blosser lives in Luray, Va., and oversees the bank’s auto lending portfolio in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Boone Memorial Hospital has a new name. During a press conference held June 20, hospital leaders announced that the organization will now be known as Boone Memorial Health. It is Boone Memorial’s first major branding initiative since opening in 1964.
Marshall University is working to build connections with local businesses under a pilot project approved by the West Virginia Legislature.
House Bill 4418 creates a small business supplier certification assistance program to help small businesses bid on government contracts, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
As part of the project, the university’s purchasing office is working to educate small businesses about the program and recruit them to get certified. Officials said at a Board of Governors meeting last week that 106 vendors are working toward the certification.
The pilot project runs through the end of 2023.