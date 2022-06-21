Newspaper's Senior Day Out offers services and fun - and it's all free

The Register-Herald will be hosting Beckley’s Senior Day Out this year this Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
It will be the third time that the newspaper has hosted the event.
“We want seniors to get out,” stated Teri Tilley, director of social services at the Raleigh County Commission on aging. “During Covid, they couldn’t do that, so we’re just happy to see a chance for some of them to get out and socialize again.”
In collaboration with sponsors, the Raleigh County Commision on Aging, Beckley Auto Mall ad Jan Care Ambulance, the free event will be a way for anyone to come out and to learn about programs and businesses in Raleigh county which cater to seniors and to enjoy a day out and striking up conversations with other seniors in the area.
There will also be a drawing for a $100 Kroger gift card.
Vendors selling products and services that cater to the elderly will also be on scene, including Jan Care Ambulance, Beckley Auo Mall, Bayberry Retirement Inn, Humana, New River Health Beltone, WV State Treasurer’s Office, Melton Mortuary, Sears Monument, AMFM, Moujntain State Home Health, Wyoming Council on Aging, Best Ambulance, WV Miners, ARH, Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home, Poling Wealth, Blue Ridge Funeral Home, United Way of Southern West Virginia and Calfee Funeral Home among others.
There will also be performers, concessions, door prizes and bingo. Also, there will be line dancing as one of the final events of the day.