The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Attempt to serve warrant: Hargrove Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Crawford Street
Burglar alarm: Allen Avenue, Business Street (Alpha Rental Properties), Ragland Road (U-Haul), Stanaford Road (Ideal Distributing), Stanaford Road
Burglary in progress: Sunrise Avenue
Check welfare: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Disturbance: Prince Street (apartment), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), Central Avenue (Bosco Office Supplies), 100 block Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Emily Street, 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Hull Street, 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, Main Street, 100 block Main Street, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), 200 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prillerman Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: mile marker 38 Interstate 77 northbound
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: Main Street (United National Bank), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Myers Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Beckley Crossing, Beckley Plaza (Spirit Halloween)
Overdose: Main Street (Executive Manor)
Shooting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shoplifting: Johnstown Road (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road (Pagoda motel)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue/Grant Street, 100 block Central Avenue, City Avenue (Serv Pro), 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block North Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road, Third Avenue
Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Transport prisoner: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: Conway Street, Johnstown Road/Berkley Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Crab Orchard
Breaking and entering: Daniels
Burglar alarm: Bradley (2), Dry Hill, Glen Daniel (2), Harper
Civil matter: Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Bradley, Lanark, Naoma, Shady Spring, Sophia (3)
Extra patrol: Grandview
Harassing phone call: Maple Fork
Harassment: Crab Orchard
Intoxicated person: Bradley
Juvenile problems: Lanark
Larceny: Bradley, Colcord
Motor vehicle accident: Artie, Bradley, Flat Top, Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Stanaford
Speeding vehicles: Raleigh
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Coal City, Daniels, Raleigh
Suspicious person: Beaver (2), MacArthur (2)
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Wildlife call: MacArthur