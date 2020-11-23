The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 200 block Westwood Drive
Assault already occurred: Temple Street
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block North Vance Drive, South Vance Drive
Deceased/found body: Canaday Street
Destruction of property: Clyde Street, I Street, Terrill Street
Domestic: Hill Street
Drug violation not in progress: Sunrise Avenue
Intoxicated person: Third Avenue
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza, South Heber Street
K9 unit request: 1700 block Harper Road
Larceny: Bypass Plaza (Patty's)
Loud music/noise: 100 block Hull Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
911 hangup: Maplewood Lane
Overdose: Maplewood Lane, Tolbert Street
Shoplifting: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Morton Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (2)
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Springdale Avenue
Suspicious person: 300 block East C Street, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Neville Street
Traffic stop: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Fred T. Simms Terrace, 1700 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road, mile marker 42 on Interstate 77 northbound, mile marker 44 on Interstate 77 northbound, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 600 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Trespassing: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.