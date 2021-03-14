The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: 900 block Scott Avenue

Assist other department: New River Town Center

Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's) (2)

Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Adkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

CPR-adult: Mulberry Street

Destruction of property: Adair Street

Disturbance: King Street, Stanaford Road

Domestic: Carleton Street, Greenbrier Court, Hargrove Street, Harper Road, Randolph Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Brooks Street/Mulberry Street, 100 block Church Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Mallard Court, 400 block Neville Street, 500 Neville St., Osprey Road, 100 block Quarry Street, 400 block Third Avenue

Four-wheeler: Galleria Plaza

Fraud: 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue

Harassing phone call: Parkwood Drive

Illegal burn: 100 block I Street

K9 unit request: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Beckley Crossing, Crossroads Drive

Loud music/noise: Clyde Street, Crawford Street, Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Motor vehicle accident: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: 200 block Azzara Avenue, Westline Drive

Out of control: Maxwell Hill Road

Panic/hold alarm: Second Street

Road hazard: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stroke: South Heber Street

Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Hargrove Street/Bratton Street

Threats: Bostic Avenue

Traffic stop: 200 block College Avenue, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, 1400 block Harper Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)

Unwanted person: Sunrise Avenue, Westline Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident: Clear Creek

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Disturbance: Bolt, Crab Orchard, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Princewick, Tolleytown

Larceny: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Colcord

