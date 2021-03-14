The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 900 block Scott Avenue
Assist other department: New River Town Center
Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's) (2)
Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Adkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
CPR-adult: Mulberry Street
Destruction of property: Adair Street
Disturbance: King Street, Stanaford Road
Domestic: Carleton Street, Greenbrier Court, Hargrove Street, Harper Road, Randolph Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Brooks Street/Mulberry Street, 100 block Church Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Mallard Court, 400 block Neville Street, 500 Neville St., Osprey Road, 100 block Quarry Street, 400 block Third Avenue
Four-wheeler: Galleria Plaza
Fraud: 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue
Harassing phone call: Parkwood Drive
Illegal burn: 100 block I Street
K9 unit request: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Beckley Crossing, Crossroads Drive
Loud music/noise: Clyde Street, Crawford Street, Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: 200 block Azzara Avenue, Westline Drive
Out of control: Maxwell Hill Road
Panic/hold alarm: Second Street
Road hazard: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stroke: South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Hargrove Street/Bratton Street
Threats: Bostic Avenue
Traffic stop: 200 block College Avenue, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, 1400 block Harper Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
Unwanted person: Sunrise Avenue, Westline Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident: Clear Creek
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Disturbance: Bolt, Crab Orchard, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Princewick, Tolleytown
Larceny: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Colcord