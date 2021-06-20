The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: South Fayette Street
Animal bites: Seventh Street
Animal call: 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chow's)
Arrest: North Heber Street
Assault already occurred: Neville Street
Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue
Burglar alarm: 201 Beckley Ave., 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 406 Second St.
Burglary not in progress: Freeman Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road
Civil assist: Edgewood Drive
Civil matter: South Vance Drive
CPR-adult: Neville Street
Custody complaint: Burgess Street
Deceased/found body: Dock Street
Disturbance: Harper Road, Sandstone Drive, Sunrise Avenue
Domestic: South Heber Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Cannaday Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Klaus Street, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 300 block Prince Street, 200 block Third Avenue
Fireworks complaint: 200 block Glenn Avenue, 200 block James Street, Orchard Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Identity theft: South Vance Drive
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive
Lost property: Flat Top Road, North Kanawha Street
Lost/stolen registration: Third Avenue
Loud music/noise: Hartley Avenue (4)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ellison Avenue/Virginia Street, 241 Hargrove St., Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Overdose: Bostic Avenue, Johnstown Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Miller Street, Saunders Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 218 Sixth St.
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: 100 block South Hill Street
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious activity: Huffman Street, Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: 300 block North Vance Drive
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: Christopher Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Highland Street/Beaver Avenue, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 300 block Prince Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), 404 Third Avenue (Little General), Third Avenue/Neville Street
Unwanted person: North Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: 1818 Harper Road (Mountain State Mini Golf)
Vehicle towed: Harper Road
Violation of domestic violence petition: Woodlawn Avenue
Warrant served: Prince Street, Warden Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.