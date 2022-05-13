Voters in Monroe County elected members to the board of education during the Primary Election Tuesday while also casting votes for county commission, county clerk and circuit clerk.
For the three positions up for election on Monroe County Board of Education, two went to incumbents, Everett Lee Fraley II and Candy Sabol, who received 1,096 and 1,060 votes respectively, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The remaining seat went to newcomer Terry A. Utterback, who was the top vote getter during the primary election with 1,311 votes.
The third incumbent board member, Keith Wickline, whose seat was also up for election, did not seek reelection.
The votes for the remaining two board candidates were as follows: William E “Bill” Miller, 795 votes, and Blaize Ferguson, 634 votes.
In the Monroe County Commission race, Republican incumbent Kevin L. Galford easily secured his party’s nomination, besting opponents Joey Hazelwood and Clyde Gum Jr.
The votes for those candidates were Galford, 764 votes, Hazelwood, 413 votes, and Gum, 373 votes, according to unofficial results.
Galford will face Democrat Kevin Glover in the General Election this fall.
Glover was the only Democratic candidate for the commission race. He received 605 votes.
The race for Monroe County clerk had only Republican candidates. The current clerk, Democrat Donald J. Evans, who was first elected in 1992, did not run for reelection.
Securing the nomination for the Republican Party in the county clerk’s race was Jeremy Meadows, who received 661 votes.
His opponents, Brandon Eggleston and Angela Miller Taylor, received 475 and 385 votes respectively.
In the Monroe County circuit clerk race, Democrat incumbent Leta Gullette-Comer will face Republican Daniel Tickle in the General Election.
Tickle did not face any competition in the Republican primary and received 1,141 votes.
Gullette-Comer secured the Democrat Party nomination with 430 votes, besting opponent Teresa Brooks, who received 318 votes.