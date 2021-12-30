New Year's Eve celebrations planned for southern West Virginia

Celebrations big and small will take place across southern West Virginia Friday as folks give a sendoff to 2021 and ring in the start of 2022.
Those celebrations include special events at restaurants, bars featuring live music and midnight champagne toasts.
While there are a plethora of New Year’s Eve celebrations in the area, it appears that only the town of Alderson is preparing to welcome in the new year with a bang and flash of colors.
For the second year, Alderson will host a fireworks show sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the town of Alderson and carried out by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.
Margaret Hambrick, the public information officer for the town of Alderson and treasurer for Alderson Main Street, said the town has long been known for its Fourth of July fireworks display and wanted to carry on that tradition for another holiday.
Hambrick said 2019 was the first year the town had fireworks for New Year’s but was unable to do them last year due to Covid.
“They were absolutely beautiful,” Hambrick said. “They are seen over the Greenbrier River, so they are reflected in the water and the Alderson Memorial Pedestrian Bridge provides a wonderful place for people to stand and see the fireworks.”
Hambrick said the event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, will not only be family friendly but Covid friendly.
“There’s plenty of room on the bridge for families to separate from other family groups and still watch the fireworks,” she said.
A vendor will also be on site selling drinks and food with proceeds benefiting a woman who has cancer.
Weather permitting, the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
“It has been a difficult year and people are eager to participate in anything that is safe and celebratory, and this is certainly both of those things,” Hambrick said. “It is just a wonderful and safe thing people can do to bring in 2022 and heaven only knows we hope it’s better than ‘20 or ’21.”
Hambrick said she is hoping the weather cooperates but if they do have to cancel because of rain, the fireworks will not be rescheduled.
“If it doesn’t happen on New Year’s, we’ll just roll it over to next year,” she said.
Parking is available in the historic business district on the Monroe County side of Alderson and in the parking lot of the Visitors Center/Fruits of Labor Café on the Greenbrier County side.
Hambrick said people are welcome to watch the fireworks display form their cars or bring chairs and set up on the pedestrian bridge, which will also have a few fire pits.
The fireworks display was made possible by a grant from the James F.B. Peyton Fund.
Hambrick suggested anyone wishing to attend keep an eye on the Alderson Main Street Facebook page for any updates or changes.
Greenbrier County
The Briergarten in Lewisburg will host a Studio 54 themed New Year’s Eve dance party starting at 7 p.m. Friday at 121 Stratton Alley, Suite 9.
The evening will feature the sounds of DJ Lord Nord as well as prizes for the most outrageous and coolest outfits, a photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at briergarten.com
Raleigh County
Haunted Beckley and Charleston Ghost Tour Company have joined together to bring West Virginia an exclusive New Year's celebration featuring tales of local history and haunts over a light dinner of finger foods.
This event is set to take place 8 p.m. Friday at 200 Main St. in Beckley. Attendees will be treated to a paranormal investigation in an almost 100-year-old bank building.
The evening will come to a close at midnight with a champagne toast to the new year.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased through a link on Haunted Beckley's Facebook page.
The Dish Café in Daniels will host a New Year’s Eve Bash. The restaurant’s New Year’s Eve menu will run from 5 to 10 p.m. and feature dishes such as ahi-tuna poke, lobster tails and bebe's brascioli.
The Dish Café, at 1466 Ritter Drive in Daniels, is taking reservations for dinner service and can be reached at 304-763-2366.
Following dinner service, the party will continue until 12:30 a.m. with a DJ, dancing and some spirited libations to ring in 2022.
Fayette County
Live music, dinner and a champagne toast will take place at ACE Adventure Resort starting at 7 p.m. Friday for a New Year’s Eve party at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill.
Live music will take place on the outdoor stage courtesy of Magnolia Boulevard with Andrew Adkins and 1863.
The festivities will last until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Ticket are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 the day of the show.
To purchase tickets click on the events tab at aceraft.com.
Every guest will receive a complimentary New Year’s Eve champagne toast.
A special menu of hors d’oeuvres for the light eaters and dinner options for those who need a great meal to roll into a new year will also be available as well as craft beer options.
The following day, ACE will host a Polar Plunge to support the New River Humane Society by taking an icy plunge into ACE Lake.
The Polar Plunge is happening Saturday, on New Year’s Day, at noon.
The cost to participate is $10, which will go to the Humane Society.
The Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville will host a Punk Rock New Year’s Eve party starting at 10 p.m. Friday at its location at 101 S. Court St.
Headlining the bash will be Red Audio with opener Bane Star.
The cover charge is $15 at the door and includes a champagne toast at midnight.