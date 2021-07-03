It’s a daunting task, raising money for and filling more than 900 backpacks with school supplies for area children in need.
Yet every summer for the past 26 years, Operation Backpack, led by Cindy Parker, has done just that.
“It’s not easy,” said Parker, who founded the group at Mabscott United Methodist Church in 1996. “But God always provides. We always worry, but he always provides.”
Parker said it was never more difficult than in 2020, when Covid-19 made it nearly impossible to raise funds for the project, prohibited the group from putting out the majority of its backpack collection boxes and even kept them in the dark as to how many backpacks to prepare.
“It was a struggle,” she said. “But we had one business that gave us $2,000 and that made a big difference. And we were able to take care of what we needed.”
Parker said she expects to purchase and fill 900 to 1,000 backpacks again this year, working with guidance counselors to distribute to select students in every school in Raleigh and Summers counties and a few in Fayette and Wyoming.
“We supply as many as we can,” she said.
But, with just a little more than one month before the new school year begins, Parker said community assistance is greatly needed.
“We have some supplies, but not a lot,” she said. “We have some money, but not a lot.”
In an effort to raise money to buy supplies, volunteers with Operation Backpack will conduct a rummage sale and a bake sale at Mabscott United Methodist Church July 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We couldn’t do any of this last year, but we think it’s safe now,” Parker said of the event, which will take place both indoors and outdoors.
Parker said the rummage sale will include furniture, glassware, toys, electronics, shoes, purses, books, baking and storage supplies and more.
“There’s just a lot of really nice stuff for everybody,” she said, adding the event is a “book-lovers paradise.”
When the rummage sale ends, Parker will shop for supplies before volunteers begin filling backpacks for distribution.
But though the intensity of the shopping kicks up closer to the beginning of the school year, Parker said she never visits a store without looking for supplies.
“Whenever I see something on sale, I buy ahead of time,” she said. “Bargains always help.”
Bargains like the ones she found on backpacks a few months ago.
"A lot of the larger backpacks (like the ones for high school kids) are $40 or $50, but if I can get it on sale, it's a lot less and that helps," she said.
Each backpack — and its contents — is age appropriate and is filled with items including looseleaf paper, folders, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, glue, markers and scientific calculators, when possible.
Parker said these items are important, as they create a solid foundation for the year and put the students on equal footing with their classmates.
"I know it makes them feel a lot more at ease to know they have these things," she said. "It makes them feel better about themselves to not worry about feeling different."
She said she's seen the smiles the backpacks have put on children's faces. She's been told of the difference they've made in a child's life.
"I’ve seen it firsthand," she said. "The families that receive these appreciate the community thinking about their child. We want them to have a bright future, and have the best learning experience we can possibly give them with the best resources of supplies we can possibly do to make that happen.
"We want to make a difference."
• • •
Operation Backpack accepts donations of new backpacks and school supplies at donation boxes at Bodyworks, City Slickers, The Register-Herald, Premier Pharmacy and Wellness and Valley College.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Operation Backpack at P.O. Box 710, Mabscott, WV 25871.
Anyone who would like to sign their business up as a drop-off location, or anyone interested in helping pack backpacks, can message Operation Backpack’s Facebook page or contact Parker at 304-222-1690.
Email: mjames@register-herald.com