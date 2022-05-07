Organizations seeking to solve community challenges may have access to additional support, thanks to a new donor-advised fund established with the Beckley Area Foundation.
The Vaught Fund for Social Entrepreneurship was established by Raleigh County natives Chris and Debbie Vaught. As the term implies, social entrepreneurship is a movement that seeks to solve society’s problems by applying creative, out-of-the-box thinking often embraced by entrepreneurs.
“The fund’s goal is to promote and support innovation and entrepreneurship for addressing community needs,” said Chris Vaught. For example, grants from the fund can help new organizations design and implement solutions for recently identified problems. Existing organizations might also expand their offerings or add a social component. “We are most excited about collaboration among groups to create efficiencies and leverage combined strengths,” said Vaught.Dena Cushman, BAF Executive Director said, “It is a pleasure to help generous people like Chris and Debbie achieve their unique philanthropic goals and realize their ability to make lasting change. Charitable giving allows you to create your own legacy and teaches the value of philanthropy to future generations.”
Vaught is a serial entrepreneur, having launched six Raleigh County-based businesses and organizations in the last 14 years. He serves on the board of directors for several community organizations.
“Through my work with Beckley Area Foundation and WV Hive, which supports local entrepreneurs, I see how non-profit organizations can fit in a collaborative entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Vaught. “Debbie and I hope this fund will help organizations create equitable, sustainable solutions for our community’s greater good.”
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Vaught Family” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a donor advised fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
