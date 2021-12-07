Gov. Jim Justice joined several officials on Tuesday to announce the launch of a new student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program.
The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Game Changers is a substance misuse prevention movement connecting West Virginia students and educators through a coordinated, comprehensive prevention education program, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The Game Changers In-School Prevention Program will be implemented in three Harrison County schools starting in the fall of 2022: Lincoln High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Big Elm Elementary School.
West Virginia Game Changers plans to offer the program to all West Virginia elementary, middle and high schools by the fall of 2027.
The Game Changers initiative focuses on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring and sustaining Game Changers student peer leadership programs.
Paid coaches assigned to each school will work with school counselors, teachers and the Prevention Team at Hazelden Betty Ford to educate and counsel students and provide resources for those facing or at risk of addiction.
The goal is to keep healthy kids healthy, providing them with the information and skills they need to make their own best choices about alcohol and other drugs throughout the growing years and beyond.
Gov. Justice, who serves as head of WV Game Changers, was joined at the announcement by West Virginia State Board of Education Member Tom Campbell, Executive Director of WV Game Changers Joe Boczek, Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler, and Hazelden Betty Ford Director of Professional Education and Continuum Solutions Programming Desirae Vasquez.
Also attending the announcement were Harrison County Board of Education members and WV Game Changers Board members, including Chairman of the Board Larry Puccio, John Ebert, and Rebecca Pomeroy.