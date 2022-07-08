It’s been just over a year since construction started on the new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley, which is expected to open at the start of the 2023 school year.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said this new school is a $20 million investment into East Beckley that has been needed for some time.
“Just like the old building served Raleigh County for years, this one will too,” he said.
As of the end of June, Chad Justice, a project manager with Swope Construction, said roughly 98 percent of the exterior wall and around 93 percent of the interior walls are complete.
He added that delays in materials, especially for the roof, have put them behind schedule but not enough to miss the school’s projected opening date in August of next year.
The new Stratton Elementary School is being built just behind the current Stratton Elementary on South Fayette Street in Beckley.
Originally intended for high school students, the old building holds great historical significance to the community and the state as the first all-Black high school in Raleigh County.
This two-story building was built in 1938 and operated as a high school until 1967.
Price said he is working to incorporate the school’s history into the new building with the help of Stratton High School alumni.
He said they are in the process of collecting memorabilia, photos and other artifacts to have on display in the new facility to show the school’s history as well as pay tribute to those who graduated from the school.
“You had a lot of students who graduated from Stratton who went on to be great doctors, great researchers, attorneys, teachers — that really had an impact on society, not only in Beckley but nationally and globally, and we want to pay tribute to them,” Price said.
He added that demolition of the old Stratton School building will take place in the summer of 2024 after students have completed their first full year in the new elementary school.
Price said he’s been made aware that many in the community would like to have a piece of the old Stratton School building when it's demolished. He said this is something he plans to work on when they’re closer to the demolition phase.
Price recently gave The Register-Herald a tour of the new elementary school, which will feature a full-size gym, a STEM lab, and a new playground.
Price started the tour at one of the side entrances facing Adamos Street. While walking down the dirt hallway, Price pointed out rooms with cinderblock walls which he said will soon be transformed into classrooms.
Continuing down toward the middle of the structure, Price pointed out a hallway to the right which will serve as the main entrance to the school. From the outside, this entrance is clearly distinguishable from the others because its curved edges jut out almost forming a half circle.
Price said the main entrance will have a “safe schools” entrance.
Price said a"safe schools entrance" refers to a specific design and includes more than just locked doors and a buzzer to get in. He said once people are buzzed in, they will walk into a secured room where they can speak to office staff.
To get access to the office, Price said they will have to be buzzed in again. From there, if someone wants access to the main hallway into the school, it will again be at the discretion of school staff.
“You can only go where they let you,” Price said.
To the right of the main entrance is a secondary entrance that leads to the full-size gym, which Price said will be open when events are held in the gym. He added that this separate entrance will make it easier for community members to come to events in the gym without also having to give them access to the classroom area.
The designated tribute space for the Stratton High School memorabilia will also be in the hallway of the gym entrance. Price said he felt like this was the appropriate place in the school for the tribute area because it will be the most visible to community members.
On the opposite side of the gym will be a stage which is sandwiched between the cafeteria and the gym.
While standing in the gym, it’s possible to look directly through the stage area and into the cafeteria. Price said either side of the stage will have sliding soundproof doors which can be strategically opened and closed so that the stage can be hidden from the cafeteria and opened only to the gym or vice versa.
He added that one of the interesting features in the cafeteria, which was specifically designed for elementary students, is a sunken floor in the kitchen area. Price said this is done so that when students walk through the line in the cafeteria to get their food, they’ll be at eye level with the school cooks instead of having to look up at them.
Just past the cafeteria are entrances to the back of the school. The grounds in the back of the school will also be where a new playground will be built which Price seemed visibly excited to have installed.
Price said the current playground renderings he has do not do it justice as it’s evolved into more than he ever imagined, and he’s excited for the community to be able to see it.
In total, Price said the school will have about 25 classrooms, including the gym and stage. He said they’re also anticipating having about 250 students though he expects that number to increase when the school opens.
He added that this school will be one of the most energy efficient schools in the county, second only to Ridgeview Elementary, which has solar panels, a feature the new Stratton Elementary was not designed to have.
Price said the exterior walls are built using ICF (insulated concrete form), which prevents heat and air conditioning from leaking out. Price explained that ICF walls are built using what looks like Styrofoam bricks that have large gaps in the middle where concrete is poured in to keep those pieces in place and act as a seal.
He said the school will also have geothermal heating and cooling with the use of 36 wells.
While standing in one of the pre-K classrooms that will eventually look out onto the new playground, Price said he is excited for all the possibilities this new school will bring.
“As a superintendent this is very exciting to be able to do, to know that you’re having an impact on something that will last for generations,” he said.