New state school board president outlines priorities

Miller Hall was elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education this week, no small responsibility especially during the time of Covid-19 and Gov. Jim Justice weighing when to reopen public schools.
However, Hall has a plan and an agenda of topics he wants to key in on as students head back to school.
Hall is no stranger to high-pressure positions in education. He was appointed to the State Board in January 2017 by Justice and later served as the vice president before taking on this new position.
A Beckley native, Hall graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and has earned a B.A. degree and two master’s degrees in guidance and counseling, and education administration.
Miller taught social studies at Woodrow, served as dean of boys, assistant principal and later principal of the high school for 10 years. In 1999, he was promoted to the Central Office position of director of pupil services, then became director of secondary schools and lastly held the position of assistant superintendent of support services for Raleigh County.
As far as he knows, he’s the first Black man to serve as the president of the State Board.
“I’m happy, I’m humbled and excited, and right now my first task is working with our students and getting them back in school,” he said.
Students in West Virginia have not been in the classroom face-to-face with a teacher since March 13. Although students typically head back to school in August, the governor said earlier this past week that students wouldn’t be heading back until Sept. 8 – at the earliest. If Covid-19 cases continue to spike, that date may be further delayed.
Although the return date is tentative, Hall is treating it as if it is definite to correlate with a reopening plan he and several other state education officials have discussed.
“If the governor extends that date, we will do what we do best and accommodate what we have planned,” Hall explained.
Hall called the reopening plan a “tool-kit to get students back in school” and gave his own rough run-down of what that involves.
“When all of this first began on March 13, we had a tough time,” Hall said. “We had to think of ways to feed 1.4 million students while they were not in school, but we came together and we did it, and we will continue to do so until Sept. 8 or whatever day is decided they go back.
“Taking care of students is our top priority, and that’s why we are working hard to get them back into learning as soon as we can.”
Hall’s “tool-kit” that he discussed with The Register-Herald consists of parts he wants to key in on during his new role as president in the coming weeks. Many parts are issues education officials were working on before the pandemic began, and Hall said they are more important now than ever.
“These are all topics we will be working on over the next few weeks to make sure students will have everything they need once we are back in school,” he said.
Item 1: Learning and Instruction
“Learning and instruction looks different now,” he explained. “For this, we had a task force of stakeholders get together and brainstorm on how kids are learning, and how instruction will look different once school begins again.
“Making sure our children are learning in these difficult times is one of our biggest priorities.”
Item 2: Physical, social, and emotional state of the child
Hall said research showed him and other education officials that more incidents of child abuse have been reported to the state after schools closed because of Covid-19.
“I want to put together a task force to look into those reports of abuse and figure out what it is those children need, and what it is we can do to help them,” he said. “We do not want these children to be facing these kinds of things.”
Item 3: Community and Technical Education
The idea of community and technical colleges has been something education officials have been pushing for some time as more students are taking on trade skills rather than pursuing a formal, four-year degree. Hall said he doesn’t want Covid-19 to keep students from pursuing the trades.
“We want students to be able to pursue that track if that is something they’re wanting to do,” Hall said. “We need young people that want to find a skill and head into our workforce. We don’t want that to go away.
“We need our young people to be in school and continue to learn in some way so we can continue to boost our workforce,” he said.
Item 4: Child Nutrition
Hall mentioned officials will continue finding ways to feed students before the school year officially begins, and although it is unclear if students will be in school fully come Sept. 8, they will continue to find ways to provide meals to students even if they are working remotely.
“This topic is important. The meals they get while in school are sometimes the only meals those students get. We will continue to make sure all our students are getting fed, no matter what school looks like.”
Item 5: Special Education
“While general education students have been working from home, it is not that easy for those involved in special education,” Hall said. “There are students who have IEPs or different types of instruction, and we need to make sure they are still getting everything they need while not actually in the classroom.”
Hall added while education officials are still modifying their school reopening plans, plans need to be in place for all students so each child gets what he or she needs.
Item 6: Safe Schools and Transportation
“This is a biggie,” Hall said. “This one will look very different.”
Now that schools have to provide social distancing between students on buses, there won’t be as many kids allowed on a bus at any one time.
“This could mean many things,” Hall said. "This could mean we may have to take more than one trip along bus routes, and we may encourage high school students that can drive to transport their friends and other students to school as well.
“This is just a new normal we are trying to figure out.”
Hall added sanitizing the schools will be more important than ever. Days will be designated to clean the schools once they figure out a specific schedule, he said.
Item 7: Finance
While schools will need more supplies specific to preventing transmission of the disease – such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer – Hall said officials will need to come up with a plan to get those funds for those products.
“All administrators, teachers, service personnel, all of them will have to accommodate to make sure those items are in the classroom for themselves and their students,” he said. “We will be working to make sure those things are supplied.”
Item 8: Extracurricular Activities
Hall said the health of the students is his main priority, and although the planning for extracurricular activities is underway, they will push the date back on when those activities can begin if Covid-19 cases continue to spike.
Item 9: Technology
If students continue to work remotely once the school year officially begins, making sure all students have internet connection is a top priority, Hall said.
“Around 40 percent of our students live somewhere where they don’t have broadband,” he said. “My plate may be overflowing with things to do, but making sure all students have access to that in some way is on the top of my list.”
Hall said State Board officials, including himself, have been meeting with all 55 superintendents virtually, twice a week, to discuss options moving forward come Sept. 8.
These options include a blended model, where students may be in school some days and working from home on others as officials clean and sanitize the schools; a virtual school option where students interact with fellow students and teachers through virtual sessions; or a remote learning model, which Hall said is a last resort.
“We are not wild about remote learning,” Hall said. “We feel students, without a doubt, do better when they can interact with their teacher in person and get that social interaction with their friends and other students."
There is an array of options for school, and Hall said it is up to each individual county to decide its plan and move forward.
“We have verbally gone over this tool-kit with each superintendent and they know what their priorities need to be, and each county has support from us,” Hall said. “Everyone is instructed to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines with their plans, and we will do everything to make sure each child is safe.”
As the new state board president, Hall has his hands full, but he said he is more than excited to take on the role.
“The stronger the team, the stronger the community,” he said, “and I plan to follow through with that.”
Although other topics have been brought forward around the announcement of Hall’s new position, such as topics of racial injustice, the name changes of certain schools, and the removal of certain monuments, Hall said his main priority right now is making sure students get back into school safely. He added he plans to address these other topics within the next couple of weeks.