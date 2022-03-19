A 2020 state law is improving the quality of life for thousands for West Virginians who need dental care, and it also has the potential to change stereotypes about West Virginia, Sen. Rollan Roberts and others reported this week.
In 2020, the personal finance website Wallet Hub ranked West Virginia as the worst state for oral health and found that the Mountain State had the highest number of elderly population without their natural teeth, falling behind all other states and Washington, D.C.
Overall, West Virginia was ranked #50 of 51 for the percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year, tied with Montana for 49th place for having the highest number of adults with tooth pain over the past year.
West Virginians, more than any other state, were most likely to say that their quality of life was lower, due to poor oral health.
But a new state law, the Adult Dental Benefit Expansion, has led to an increased number of West Virginians receiving dental care, data released earlier this year by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) shows.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, a Republican senator from Raleigh County, was a lead sponsor and promoter of the bill.
Dr. Greg Harvey, a Beckley dentist, said Friday that good dental care gives West Virginians better self-esteem.
“It’s definitely something that's a huge benefit, not just cosmetically but just emotionally,” said Harvey. “It gets people confident to maybe do things and reach out of their comfort zones, to get back to life and have their self-esteem.
“It just really helps them.”
As Gov. Jim Justice and other state leaders promote tourism and entice guests to the state, the Medicaid expansion allows West Virginians to offer wider smiles to visitors.
“When (visitors) see someone that’s working at a gas station, fast food restaurant, and they have bad oral hygiene, or their teeth are not as presentable as they would like, it definitely causes a negative undertone,” noted Harvey. “It definitely has a big impact on the way people perceive West Virginia.”
Passed in the 2020 Legislative session, Senate Bill 648 amended state code as it relates to limitations and provision of care for adult Medicaid recipients.
Medicaid is a public health benefit program and the nation’s single largest health insurer, with 78 million, or 22 percent of the U.S. population, enrolled in May 2018.
In 2017, 29 percent of West Virginians were enrolled in Medicaid, the highest percentage of state enrollment in the nation, according to WVDHHR.
Since the early 1990s, state legislation barred adults over age 21 from receiving certain dental services under Medicaid.
The Center for Medicaid Advocacy, a national non-profit law organization that works to advance access to comprehensive Medicare coverage, health equity, and quality health care for older people and people with disabilities, has reported that dental care has been neglected by policymakers, leading emergency room visits for dental events among American adults ages 65 and older to rise from one million in 2000 to 2.3 million in 2010.
Dental benefits are treated as optional by a number of insurers and government-subsidized programs like Medicaid, a number of dental organizations report.
Roberts explained that SB 648 has expanded preventative and restorative services to adults over the age of 21, adding access to cleanings, fillings, crowns, root canals, partials and full dentures.
DHHR statistics show that, since Jan. 1, 2021, when the law went into effect, Medicaid recipients have utilized the services for around $25.8 million in dental care.
In Raleigh County, WVDHHR data shows, 3,146 adult members are enrolled in Medicaid. Since January 2021, they have been provided 23,820 dental services under the plan, valued at $2,394,610.
In Fayette County, 1,389 Medicaid clients have received a combined total of 6,832 oral health procedures, valued at $609.390.
Wyoming County has received $258,442 in oral health care benefits, a total of 3,975 services among 657 Medicaid members, while 784 Medicaid members in Greenbrier County have received 3,949 services, valued at $365,956, and 48 Medicaid clients in Summers County have received a combined total of 352 services at $29,263.
Roberts told Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday that he hopes the bill will help to increase the quality of life of West Virginians, along with lowering the state’s heart disease rate.
Poor dental health leads to a number of additional health problems, including heart problems, diabetes and even some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Oral conditions are frequently considered separate from other chronic conditions, but these are actually inter-related,” the CDC reports. "Poor oral health is associated with other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.
"Oral disease also is associated with risk behaviors such as using tobacco and consuming sugary foods and beverages.”
In 2019, West Virginia had the eighth-highest rate in the nation of deaths related to heart disease, with about 198 per 100,000 residents, according to health experts. The website statistic.com also reported that, in 2020, West Virginia had the second-highest rate of obesity in the nation, with 39.1 percent of adults being obese. Mississippi came in first with a slightly higher ate of 39.7.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver, a former firefighter, praised the efforts of Roberts and other state lawmakers in expanding access to dental care for West Virginians.
“We used to teach, for years, people who have heart problems, that a lot of it comes from the mouth, the gums,” Tolliver said. “We taught that for years, when I used to teach EMTs (emergency medical technicians) and paramedics.”
Tolliver said he is hopeful the 2020 law will improve the overall health of West Virginians.
West Virginia University (WVU) as part of the Center for Oral Health Research in Appalachia (COHRA) with University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, has studied the impact of drug addiction, particularly opioids, on the oral health of Appalachians, including West Virginians. It is one of the few programs aimed at studying the oral health discrepancies of those living in northern Appalachia, including southern West Virginia.
Dr. Dan McNeil, a WVU professor with COHRA, reported that an inability to secure health care, which is exacerbated by opioid addiction, is a prime reason for the dismal oral health care rates in the region.
West Virginia has a lower rate of insured patients, thus decreasing dental utilization, COHRA found.
McNeil told the website that this lack of comprehensive oral health care creates huge problems, as people are dealt with on an emergent basis, rather than a preventative one.
Roberts said Tuesday that he hopes the new law has turned the state in the right direction for dental health care access.