At Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee, love comes in many forms.
Sometimes it’s a box of chocolate-covered strawberries. Sometimes it’s cupcakes, or cookies, or brownies, or a small, round cake. In February, it may be a frothy pink “Cupid’s Choice” cold foam coffee drink topped with edible gold glitter. But all the time, love at Kenzie’s Kakes takes the form of a mother’s support for a daughter.
“I might be CEO, but she’s CE everything else,” says 21-year-old Kenzie Brogan, who opened her very own standalone bakery business at 496 Ritter Drive in Beaver on Nov. 20, with a little help from her mother, Jeanie Bowman.
“It’s emotional,” says Bowman. “She’s just such a hard worker. ... We just had no idea it would turn into all this. She’s been making cakes since she was 11.”
“All this” is a completely remodeled walk-in bakery and coffee shop, and it’s a long way from Mom’s kitchen.
Kenzie was being homeschooled through REACH (Reaching, Encouraging, and Adorning Christian Homeschoolers) when “Cake Boss” caught her attention on television. So, when one of the parents in the homeschool co-op offered a decorating class, Kenzie jumped at the chance to learn. She still remembers her first cake.
“It was an 8-inch square,” she recalls. “White icing. Very messily iced. So not clean at all. I think it had purple and turquoise piping and some yellow roses, and it was a mess. But I loved it.”
Her mother remembers, too. “She came home from that co-op class and said, ‘Mom, I love this!’” As a matter of fact, Bowman says, her 11-year-old daughter loved it so much that she decided then and there what she wanted to do when she grew up — work in the only bakery she’d ever visited, the one at nearby Wal-Mart.
“We had such a fun time in that class, and then it just clicked,” Brogan says.
The baking — and soon the decorating — seemed to come naturally to Kenzie. It wasn’t long before she was making cakes for baby showers, birthdays, anniversaries and even weddings, in her mother’s kitchen.
“At home, I wasn’t really a boss,” Brogan says. “I just kind of made things. Mom started posting on Facebook. People started asking. By the time I was 14 or 15, I was working full-time from Mom’s kitchen.”
With Mom lending an extra hand in the kitchen and promoting Kenzie’s Kakes on social media, business picked up quickly. What began as a one-or-two-cakes-a-weekend hobby turned into a dozens-of-cakes-each-week business. Fortunately, Kenzie’s homeschool program allowed her to work at her own pace and on her own time, so the teenager not only arranged her schedule around her cake business, she completed high school early.
“When I got to be 19, I said, ‘Mom, I need to either quit or go bigger,’ ” Brogan recalled, explaining that she felt like her business needed either to stop or expand beyond Mom’s kitchen. The choice wasn’t difficult. Kenzie’s Kakes would make its home in the School of Harmony for the next two years, but it quickly outgrew the small kitchen in the former junior high school shared by multiple businesses and the supportive church her family attends.
“Everybody at church and at School of Harmony was such a helpful hand and very appreciated,” she says. “We just couldn’t fit any more people in there. Or ovens. It was getting pretty chaotic.”
After knocking out a few walls, putting in a new floor, adding a new ceiling, brightening things up, adding furniture and fixtures, and decorating the interior with the same attention to detail she gives her baked goods, Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee moved into what many locals will remember as a former location of Holley-Day Grooming.
“This is a big jump for all of us,” Brogan says, pointing out her staff of 13 and noting the support of friends and church family throughout her business journey. “Everyone has been so supportive and so sweet.”
The same kind of hard work that Brogan applied to her balance of schoolwork and business is evident inside her new location. Through a glass window, customers can watch the newest creations taking form on tables beside stacks of ovens and shelves of stand mixers, retro-style microwaves, kitchen gadgets and ingredients galore. (On this particular morning, it’s a mermaid-themed birthday cake.) Dozens of fresh cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and even a few small, round chocolate and almond cakes await walk-in business on racks behind cool glass, their colorful icing complementing the soft pink and turquoise surroundings in the completely remodeled building. Across the room, baristas adorn hot and cold coffee drinks with edible bling. And by the door, Bowman — still by her daughter’s side — answers the phone, taking down orders for more cupcakes from behind a desk that’s decorated just as charmingly as the treats sold there.
“We do put our little personal touches on everything,” Brogan says. “Yes, those are blingy lights, turquoise chairs. There’s a little bit of me in here — kind of cutesy, tootsie, sass — but still business appropriate. I am so happy to be here.”
Brogan says she is happy making cakes for weddings, baby showers, birthdays and anniversaries, but she also welcomes unusual requests.
“It was definitely the zombie cake,” she says, asked what the most unusual cake she ever made was. “It had everything — the brain, blood and guts oozing out, eyes gouged out.”
The zombie cake for a Halloween bride and groom was about as far from Brogan’s own personal taste as it gets, but she says she enjoyed every minute she spent creating it.
“It’s what they wanted. It made them happy, and I love making people happy,” she says.
It was the kind of cake one might see on a holiday Food Network special series, but don’t expect to find Brogan there anytime soon. She still loves watching “Cake Boss” and other baking and decorating competitions. She just doesn’t see herself ever competing on television.
“I just like doing it here,” she says. “I’m not in it for name recognition or money.”
And she loves staying in southern West Virginia. In fact, her new location is just across the road from her childhood home and not far from where she lives with her newlywed husband. The K's in Kenzie’s life don’t stop with her name and fun misspelling of cakes. Her husband’s first name is Kanyon.
“His entire family is all K's, so when we started dating, his family said it was perfect,” Brogan says with a laugh.
Even if your valentine’s name doesn’t begin with the same letter as yours, you’re sure to find a sweet gift at Kenzie’s Kakes. Chocolate-covered strawberries and other Valentine’s Day treats — like bouquets of cupcake roses — go quickly, so order soon, she recommends.
“But we’ll have all kinds of things pink,” she adds, describing the latest coffee creation from staffers behind the barista counter, Cupid’s Choice. “Pink and glitter. What else could Valentine’s Day need?”
Like any good entrepreneur, the young business owner has plans for growth.
“Getting back to normalcy is number one,” she says. “We’re still working out a few kinks and improving schedules. Once everything is settled and going, though — and this may be a ways down the road — I’d like to renovate upstairs and make a seating area. But that’s a little far-fetched right now.”
For now, she’ll focus on continuing the business she started before she could drive and the dream that was planted at the age of 11. In fact, she has a bit of advice for other young hearts with big dreams.
“Don’t be afraid to do something you love,” she says. “Find people that will support you and help you along the way. And listen to adults. If you’re young, know that those adults have wisdom to give. Take their advice. You don’t know it all. Never stop learning, and always work hard. You have to really put in the work and the time and do your research.”
She imparts further advice on every box that leaves her bakery. Those feature a small sticker quoting Philippians 4:6, “Don’t worry about anything, instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done.”
Thank your mama, too, Brogan says.
“I love this,” Bowman says. “When she succeeds — well, it’s just hard to explain how much it means to a parent to watch.”