New Scholarship Fund in Honor of Coach Joel Hicks

Woodrow Wilson High School alumni who played under Coach Joel Hicks from 1969-1976 established the Coach Joel Hicks Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for Woodrow Wilson High School matriculating seniors who played football.
If the preference for football is not met, other sports are also included for scholarship eligibility.
“Coach Hicks had a tremendous impact on the players that he coached,” said Jim Riffe, a WWHS alumni. “The toughness, the work ethic, and focus on clawless execution – emphasized by coach – raised the standard by which we measured ourselves, with each of us who were coached by him.”
Hicks was an outstanding athlete in Richwood where he was named All-State honorable mention in three sports – football, basketball, and baseball. He made the All-State team in football one year.
Following his graduation from Richwood High School, he received a football scholarship to West Virginia University where he played running back and defensive back from 1960 to 1964.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in physical education, Hicks accepted a job as head football coach at Big Creek High School. After five years, he accepted the head football coaching position at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. He coached the Flying Eagles for seven years until he was offered the opportunity to return to WVU, where he served as Assistant Coach under Frank Cignetti for 3 years.
Hick’s last coaching stop was at Pulaski High School in Pulaski, Virginia where he served as Head Coach until his retirement in 2002. At Pulaski, he won Virginia Coach of the Year 3 times and retired with a career high school head coaching record of 301-96-1. Pulaski honored Coach Hicks by naming its football stadium after him.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Coach Joel Hicks” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.
If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.