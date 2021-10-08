Businesses, organizations and schools are invited to use their creativity to build a scarecrow to display in downtown Beckley between Oct. 23-31.
The contest is being organized by the City of Beckley and Beckley Events along with 4-H-WVU Extension and the Beckley Beautification Commission.
Scarecrows will be displayed on light poles along Main, Neville, Prince and Kanawha streets and in Jim Word Memorial Park and Shoemaker Square, and in storefront windows if preferred by downtown businesses.
The Beckley Beautification Commission is sponsoring awards for the contest of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Scarecrows will need to be installed on Saturday, Oct. 23, between 3 and 4 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5 p.m. Scarecrows will be taken down Nov. 1.
As far as scarecrow building specifications, the height of each scarecrow should be between 4 and 6 feet and it should be constructed to withstand weather conditions.
Entries should be appropriate for family viewing and should not be excessively violent, gruesome, profane or political. The goal of the contest is to create a festive atmosphere.
If interested in entering a scarecrow, complete the scarecrow contest registration form on the city’s website.
For more information, contact Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776, 304-222-3376 or jmoorefield@beckley.org; or Barbie Little, 4-H Youth Development - Raleigh County, WVU Extension, 304-255-9321, barbara.little@mail.wvu.edu.