The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter will be hosting the New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 17 at J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center in Mount Hope.
Melissa Menei of Kindred at Home will serve as Walk chair.
The event, according to a press release, is the world’s largest fundraising event to support free community educational programs, Alzheimer’s care services, and the advancement of research. The New River Region goal is $30,000. The Walk opens at 9 a.m., the ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by the walk.
“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Sharon Covert, executive director of the West Virginia chapter. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and to advance critical research. We encourage all to join us at the New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s and make a difference for our community.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Throughout Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, and Wyoming counties, the community walks in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.
Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast and prostate cancers combined.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s throughout West Virginia is now open.
For more information, or to register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit www.alz.org/walk.
