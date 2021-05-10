New River Community and Technical College will celebrate both the class of 2020 and 2021 at the college’s 17th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver will welcome the graduates, their families and guests, and Board of Governors Chair Dr. Tom Lemke, Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Stacy Reikowsky and graduating students Aniesha Pickering and Melinda Price will address the attendees.
“It is always an honor to play a role in the lives of our graduates and see them walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, but this event will be extraordinarily special,” Copenhaver said. “Because of the pandemic, we did not hold a 2020 ceremony, so this event has been one that many graduates have not only worked for, but had to wait for. We are very excited to be able to celebrate both the class of 2020 and 2021 this year.”
Academic honors will be presented to 146 students from both the class of 2020 and 2021 graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 17 graduates of the two classes are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.