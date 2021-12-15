Course selection is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the spring semester starting Jan.18.
For the spring 2022 semester New River CTC is offering in-person classes along with web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing and online classes.
More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program. Barbering, cosmetology, cyber security and welding will have new class starts in January.
Registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan.14.