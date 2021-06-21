New River Community and Technical College is offering an online community education class on the history and science of barbecuing food on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The class will be offered online using Zoom video conferencing.
Participants in the class will become more knowledgeable about the equipment used in the barbecuing cooking method and tips and tricks for safe food preparation.
The cost is $25, and preregistration is required by July 13. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).