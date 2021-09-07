Reflect on your path, organize your thoughts and write your story in Belinda Anderson’s Life Stories creative writing class offered through New River Community and Technical College.
The three-week Life Stories class will be held by conference call on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 28.
Participants will learn how to translate their memories into written form using tools of the reporter’s trade and the narrative elements of fiction. The class is designed for both beginners and those already with a writing project underway.
“In 1938, Brenda Ueland wrote, ‘Everyone is original, talented and has something to say,’ and that’s the message I bring to adult writing workshops,” Anderson said.
The class can be accessed with an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone – no high-speed internet is required. The hour-long conference calls will include lecture, with time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up as needed. Participants can create new work or apply the concepts to existing projects. The workshop is open to beginning and more experienced writers.
Anderson was named a master artist by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. She is the author of four books and is on the first literary map of West Virginia, published by Fairmont State University.
Tuition for the class is $75, and preregistration is required by Sept. 14.