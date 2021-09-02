New River Community and Technical College is offering American Sign Language II on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 21. The class will be offered online through Zoom video conferencing.
Students in the class will build on the concepts from the beginner sign language class to learn advanced ASL vocabulary, expressive and receptive practice, produce signs, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features, and students will have interactive practice during the class. Students will also learn about Deaf Culture.
Tuition is $100 for the six-week class, and preregistration is required by Sept. 14. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.