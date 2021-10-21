New River Community and Technical College is offering two mining electrician retraining opportunities this fall, one on Nov. 5 through Zoom video conferencing and one on Nov. 12 at the Nicholas County Campus. Both courses will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year to keep their MSHA certification current.
Tuition for the class is $50, and preregistration is required. Attendees participating in the Zoom course will receive the class link after they have registered for the class.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ to register for one of the classes or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).