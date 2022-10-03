New River Health Association in Fayette County will receive $5 million in federal funds to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center.
The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“This funding will support a complete remodel of the new complex, including installing roofing, plumbing and electrical lines, as well as establishing a community conference center for public events,” Manchin stated in a press release.
In the same release, Capito said, “I’m thrilled to secure this award for the New River Health Association (NRHA), which will help them complete their medical complex in Oak Hill. This project is significant for Fayette County and the surrounding area, and will help expand medical, women’s health, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, chiropractic, vision, radiology, diabetes, and urgent care health services right in the heart of West Virginia.
"This project will also help expand the footprint of NRHA, and greatly increase access to important health services that people in the area rely on,” Capito said in the release.
“I would like to thank Sen. Manchin for his support in securing the $5 million earmark for our new facility in Oak Hill,” said New River Health Association CEO John Schultz in the oppress release. "This funding has assisted New River Health to repurpose the former Oak Hill Kmart store into a state of the art health care facility.
The facility will house primary medical and dental services, behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment services, pulmonary rehabilitation services, chiropractic services and a pharmacy with a drive-through window.
Additional tenants in the facility include Hill Top Coffee, LabCorp and BodyWorks. The creation of a conference center is also part of the project.
"We believe that a state of the art conference center located near the New River Gorge National Park will be a natural draw for national, regional, state and local conferences,” Schultz said. "We truly believe the facility will be a community asset for many years to come.”
Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.