The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve saw a record number of visitors in 2021, according to reporting by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Nearly 1.7 million people visited the park last year, an increase of more than 600,000 from the year prior. And while the National Park Service saw 60 million more visitors to national parks in 2021 than they did in 2020, many parks saw a decline in 2020 due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The gorge was designated as a national park in December 2020. Before last year, the park’s best year was in 1996, when it saw more than 1.2 million visitors.
The National Park Service has more than 400 sites under park service management. Of those, The New River Gorge ranked No. 47 in visits.
The gorge saw more visitors in 2021 than Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Everglades National Park in Florida and Death Valley National Park in California.
Mountain Health Network (MHN) and Marshall Health have joined The West Virginia Health Network (WVHN), a clinically integrated network (CIN).
CINs provide, manage and coordinate care, including primary care, for a defined population focusing on patient engagement, evidence-based medicine, cost and delivery to patients.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia has seen a decline in patients receiving preventive services such as annual wellness visits, routine vaccinations and cancer screenings. Routine chronic disease management also has been impacted due to the hesitancy of people to seek non-urgent primary care.
In addition, West Virginia’s rural population is impacted by many social determinants of health such as lack of transportation and food deserts that create barriers to seeking out health care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“The key to success in improving care to our patient population will be continued innovations that bring health care closer to the patient by partnering with community providers and improving access,” said Michelle Coon, president, West Virginia Health Network.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is appropriating $648,285 to West Virginia University through their Agriculture and Food Research Initiative program. The program will use tourism indicators to identify, understand and address the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, while also developing strategies for resiliency in the future.
The Senate Energy Committee approved a bill Thursday that proponents say could put West Virginia on the cutting edge of environmentally friendly carbon sequestration technology.
SB 622 sets up the legal and regulatory framework for underground carbon sequestration.
Ben Beakes, speaking for TC Energy, said, “I think this is going to be a model bill for the rest of the country.”
Houston is trying to become the carbon hub of the world, he said, but “West Virginia has the best geology.”