The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) is moving its offices into the historic Attar Center at 200 Main Street, Beckley, a structure dedicated to economic development of southern West Virginia.
After purchasing the building in 2000, Marz Attar, a businessman and philanthropist, donated the Attar Center to Forward Southern West Virginia to serve as a center for economic development.
NRGRDA executive director Jina Belcherhas invited media to a ribbon cutting at the new NRGRDA offices at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Representatives of West Virginia’s congressional delegation; Beckley Mayor and NRGRDA board chair Rob Rappold; Forward Southern West Virginia President William H. “Bill” Baker; Belcher and her staff and board members; and other guests will be in attendance.