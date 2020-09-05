New River Gorge National River advises caution below Fayette Station river access

Glen Jean — Starting Sept. 8, anglers and boaters who fish and float the section of New River Gorge National River between the Fayette Station River Access and Hawks Nest Dam should expect different river levels and conditions, according to Park Superintendent Lizzie Watts.
With the Hawks Nest Dam project and resulting lowered reservoir levels just above the dam, Watts cautioned recreational users who choose to go below the Fayette Station River Access to anticipate faster water, additional rapids, and no easy takeout point downstream of Fayette Station. Boaters should use the river gauge at Thurmond to determine river levels downstream.
"We are suggesting that boaters and anglers unfamiliar with this stretch at lower conditions use extreme caution," stated Watts. "And there will be no easy takeout point for watercraft of any kind."
According to officials with Brookfield Renewable, owners of the dam, the project will include the first inspection of the tunnel associated with the structure since construction and will necessitate the lowering of the Hawks Nest Reservoir just upstream of the dam by approximately 25 feet. The project will begin Sept. 8 and last for two months into early November.
Signs alerting boaters to downstream conditions have been posted at river access points above Fayette Station and right above the takeout underneath the Tunney Hunsaker Bridge.
"The safety of our park visitors is always our number one priority," stated Watts, "but especially during these times of COVID-19, using good judgment and recreating responsibly is most critical. We appreciate everyone who follows the rules to keep themselves and our emergency responders as safe as possible."
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park website at nps.gov/neri and social media channels.