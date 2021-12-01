A fire spanning more than 100 acres in the New River Gorge was 50 precent contained Wednesday as firefighters from multiple National Park Services battled the flames for a third day.
Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, said the updated estimates have the fire covering roughly 110 acres in an area called Beauty Mountain in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Bieri said the fire's advancement was aided Tuesday by wind and steep terrain, which have hindered containment efforts.
Tuesday's estimates had the fire covering about 80 acres.
The cause of the fire, which began Monday evening, remains undetermined.
As firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading, Bieri said a concern is keeping it away from the historic Nuttallburg coal town, which is considered by historians as one of the most intact examples of a coal mining complex in West Virginia.
“The biggest concern here is safety of the firefighters in that kind of terrain and the historic structures in that area,” he said.
Bieri said firefighters were not able to lay eyes on the structures at Nuttallburg, which is southeast of the fire, until Wednesday morning, but found no fire damage to the historical structures on the property.
Bieri said the main area for concern at the moment is the fire’s southern flank.
“That’s the hardest one to maintain right now,” he said. “What will happen is you’ll get a log or something that will catch fire and then it starts rolling downhill and rolls over the fire line and starts something else down below it.”
Bieri said the terrain in this area is incredibly steep with some slopes at almost 45 degrees, which means any progress made in this area by firefighters must be done slowly and with great caution.
About 20 firefighters have been on the scene since Tuesday, Bieri said, including local National Park Service crews, NPS crews from Shenandoah and Cuyahoga Valley national parks, and forest service crews from Monongahela National Forest.
Bieri said these firefighters have mainly been focused on containment over the last few days rather than eliminating the fire completely.
“There is really no way to attack a fire like this to put it out,” he said. “It’s nowhere near where you could get in with hoses or anything like that to put it out aside from aircraft, which they are not doing at this point.
"Mainly what they are doing to contain it, is putting a fire line in to keep it from going any further," Bieri said. "We don’t want it to go any further down into the historic structures at Nuttallburg and we don’t want it to spread any further up the gorge where it might get into an area that would be of greater concern.”
Bieri said the fire lines flanking the western and eastern side of the fire are doing well with firefighters using leaf blowers to assist with their efforts to blow leaves and brush out of the fire’s way.
To the north, Bieri said the 100-foot cliffs at the edge of the Endless Wall Trail have acted as a natural barrier for fire.
He added that the weather, which initially aided the fire, has now become more favorable to efforts being made by firefighters.
“The last couple of days have been a little warmer and we had some wind (Tuesday) that helped push the fire,” Bieri said. “But the weather forecast (for Wednesday) is a little bit more favorable ... with the rising humidity levels and 50 percent chance of light showers coming in later (Wednesday) and overnight (Thursday).”
Bieri said the fire is occurring in the middle of the state’s fire season, which runs from October to the end of December.
“This is usually the drier time of the year and this year it seems has been a little drier than usual,” he said.
Bieri said it’s been several years since the New River Gorge has experienced a fire of this size but since it's currently not in the line of any residential areas, the fire has the potential to do more good than harm.
“In terms of the ecosystem this fire is probably beneficial,” he said. “It’s the kind of fire we would do if we did a prescribed burn to get rid of the fuel load. There are definitely some benefits to this kind of burn to burn through some of the fuel load and reduce the risk of fires in the future that would be more catastrophic.”
Bieri said most of what this low-burning fire is consuming is leaf litter, which is what is producing all the smoke.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene into Thursday and continue to reinforce fire lines and look for any places where sparks may have crossed into unburned areas and created smaller spot fires.
Trail closures are still in effect for Headhouse and Endless Wall trails as well as anything at Nuttallburg.
Local historian David Sibray emphasized the importance of preserving Nuttallburg, which “is the only place in all West Virginia where a mining operation has been preserved.”
“Yes, there’s the exhibition mine at Beckley, but its exterior resources are non-historic,” Sibray said. “Unfortunately, unless a preservation effort is made elsewhere, future generations may have no other place to visit in which to observe the history of mining in West Virginia. Isn’t it ironic in a state in which coal mining has played such an important role that there are so few resources left?”