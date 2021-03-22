New River Drive is open

New River Drive officially opened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Mayor Rob Rappold announced.
The road, which had been closed since August while contractors replaced culverts, connects Pikeview Drive to Robert C. Byrd Drive. It is used as a short cut by many, and Maxwell Hill residents and others had asked Beckley Common Council to hurry the reopening for emergency vehicles and commuters.
"It's all ready," Rappold said around 3:30 p.m. "It's open, as we speak.
"It opened, maybe, an hour ago," he added. "I haven't seen more than normal (traffic) on it, but I'm sure that will pick up after the word is out."
Rappold said the project went over the weekend to Monday so that workers could put down the striping on the new concrete.
"The hold-up over the weekend was getting the safety striping on that road for the 'no passing' side," explained Rappold. "So it's all ready."
Rappold had advocated for a more thorough construction plan, which took a bit longer than an alternative plan. Despite strong pressure from some people and members of council, the mayor said he preferred a project that would last longer than the 30 years that the former culverts had lasted.
He said Monday he was pleased with the final result.
"They really did a magnificent job," he noted.
Workers around the city were busy with springtime projects.
At a traffic island on Robert C. Byrd Drive near the North Kanawha Street intersection lights, subcontractors of Camp Creek Mountain Maintenance were addressing gravel maintenance in the landscaping.
The city contracted Camp Creek Mountain Maintenance, a Mercer County company, in May 2018 to mow grass and do landscaping around the city. Rappold said the contract permits Board of Works employees to tend to carpentry, mechanics and concrete works around the city.
Rappold said the subcontractors approached the city about including the island in their general springtime maintenance. He said they told city officials that they could make the area look much better than it currently looks.
"They did a wonderful job for the City of Beckley," said Rappold. "They looked at that triangle there in that median and said, 'We would like to include that in our scope of work for the city.'"
Workers plan to remove the gravel that was placed in the shrubbery and will replace it with a soil material.
As for the shrubs, Rappold said the workers told the city that some need pruned, some need to be removed, and some need to be replaced.
"They brought that to our attention, and we agreed wholeheartedly with that.
"That would be one of the main entrances to town," noted the mayor.
He said the subcontractors will work on similar projects at other intersections and city-owned corner lots and neighborhood parks during the mowing season. The mayor said the company is responsible for maintenance at 35 to 40 plots in the city.
Jane Haga, director of the volunteer Beautification Committee, also has springtime projects in the works, he mayor added. He said the committee will likely aid beautification of The Plaza when the Cardinal Rising statue is placed in early summer and at or near the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, when a statue of Raleigh County native and famous songwriter and singer Bill Withers is placed.
Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker is preparing for upgrades at many parks in the city, using federal Community Development Block Grants in low-income neighborhoods.
The city is also gearing up for the best part of mowing season — the year's first offering of freshly cut grass, which is done by Camp Creek.
"When I look at my yard, or at the yard at the Mayor's Office, it looks like it could be in the next week or two, at the most," Rappold predicted.