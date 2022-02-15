New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club is planning for its annual fundraiser for The Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism, Volleyball 4 Autism, on Saturday, April 30.
The event is held each year during April, Autism Acceptance Month.
“Preparing for and holding the Volleyball 4 Autism event allows our social services students to put to work what they have learned in their classes while giving back to our community,” said New River CTC Assistant Professor of Social Services Dr. Kelli White. “Currently, our students are looking for organizations to sponsor the event T-shirts along with donations for the silent auction at the event.”
T-shirt sponsorships are available for $100, now through April 15.
Volleyball 4 Autism will be at Memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley, and teams can register now. Registration for teams of eight is underway now through April 30. Team registration is $100, and the event has two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience.