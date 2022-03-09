New River CTC partners with online university

A community college in Raleigh County has entered into a partnership with an online university in an effort to allow students to continue their education without having to travel far to do so.
The partnership between New River Community and Technical College and Western Governors University was announced during a press conference and signing event Wednesday at the community college in Beaver.
Under this agreement, graduates and employees from New River CTC can pursue additional degree opportunities through Western Governors University, a fully accredited online university.
“I think the really important thing is that it gives students a clear pathway into a good career with an associate's degree, but then they can further that for the bachelor's degree,” said Wendy Patriquin, New River CTC dean of transfer and pre-professional programs. “It's all online ... and students can stay here and pursue their further education.”
Patriquin said their students regularly go on to attend other colleges and universities they partner with such as Concord, Bluefield State, West Virginia State, West Virginia University, and Marshall, but this new partnership means that students don’t have to relocate to pursue their goals.
As part of the partnership, New River CTC graduates and employees can start earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree with one of WGU’s four colleges: College of Business, College of Information Technology, College of Health Professions and Teachers College.
Under the terms of this agreement:
WGU will develop, post and maintain all transfer articulation pathways, which will be accessible through the www.wgu.edu/PACC landing page.
WGU will provide webinar training as well as print and digital materials to faculty and staff to ensure understanding of the collaboration and articulation pathways.
Graduates and staff from New River CTC are also eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship for $2,500, which is disbursed to recipients in increments of $625 per semester for up to four terms based on satisfactory academic performance.
Kyle Utter, senior regional manager, strategic partnerships for WGU, said representatives with WGU has been meeting with community colleges across West Virginia all week to establish similar partnerships.
Utter said creating these types of partnerships, especially in West Virginia, is important because they give people opportunities they may not otherwise have had.
“There are 170,000 West Virginians with some college and no degree,” he said. “So, we're here to help with that number.”
He added that WGU has already had 18 current New River CTC students and 12 New River CTC graduates make their way to WGU prior to the formation of this partnership.
“That was just organically through people not knowing about any partnership that we had set up,” Utter said. “So I think that if we could help more people, more folks from New River (CTC), take that next step — if they need flexibility, if they need an online program, if they need something that they don't have to travel to, something that they can do nights and weekends, that type of thing. Then they could come to WGU.”
Utter said just under 600 students in West Virginia currently attend WGU, and 1,200 have graduated.
Utter said one thing he’s noticed while touring the state is the challenge that many West Virginians face when it comes to accessing high-speed broadband, a must for attending an online university.
While WGU already has an Online Access Scholarship which provides recipients with a laptop and hotspot, he added that they may need to seek out additional funds to aid potential West Virginia students who do not have reliable internet access.
WGU is open to all qualiﬁed West Virginia residents and oﬀers aﬀordable tuition and a competency-based model that allows students more ﬂexibility to graduate at their own pace. For more information on WGU, visit wgu.edu.