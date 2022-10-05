New River Community and Technical College is holding Peer Recovery Support Specialist training Oct. 24-28 and 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Peer Recovery Support Specialist training is for those with at least one year of sobriety. The training will provide basic education in the dimensions of wellness and recovery, advocacy, recovery support, ethical responsibility and mentorship.
To test for Peer Recovery Support Specialist certification participants must have either a high school diploma or equivalency, but a high school diploma or equivalency are not required for the training.
Concord University Peer Recovery Support Specialist Brandon Whitehouse will lead the training.
Tuition for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by Oct. 17.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
