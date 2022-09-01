New River Community and Technical College is scheduled to offer two upcoming grant writing workshops this fall.
The workshop will be offered at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Sept. 28 and online through Zoom video conferencing on Oct. 19. Both classes will meet from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tuition is $30 for each of the community education workshops. Preregistration is required by Sept. 21 for the workshop in Summersville and by Oct. 12 for the workshop offered through Zoom. Participants in the Zoom session will be emailed the link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
