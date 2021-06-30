New River Community and Technical College is working with Verizon Innovative Learning to host a free year-long STEM enrichment program for young men and women going into 6th through 8th grade.
The STEM enrichment program will start with a three-week summer camp, July 12-30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, followed by one session per month on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon throughout the school year.
Students will learn design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, and social entrepreneurship.
The year-long course of study is designed to create a more diverse pipeline for future careers in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math fields. No prior knowledge or experience is required
Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women are still proportionately underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce.
According to the U.S. Census, women made gains – from 8 percent of STEM workers in 1970 to 27 percent in 2019 – but men still dominated the field. Men made up 52 percent of all U.S. workers but 73 percent of all STEM workers.
STEM occupations account for nearly 7 percent of all U.S. occupations.
Women employed full-time, year-round in STEM occupations earned more than their non-STEM counterparts but the gender earnings gap persisted within STEM occupations, the Census found.
– J. Damon Cain