New River Community and Technical College is offering an eight-week National Electric Code (NEC) class at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting April 5. Classes will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Ray Rogers, a MSHA certified electrical instructor and Master Electrician who has logged approximately 10,000 hours of classroom instruction to apprentice electricians and experienced electricians, will lead the class.
The course will cover the basics of electricity, electrical safety, AC circuits along with NEC.
Tuition for the class is $350, and registration is required by March 25.
Visit www.newriver.edu/workforce to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).