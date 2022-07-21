New River Community and Technical College will offer a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) training starting Aug. 15 at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.
The Class A CDL training meets four days a week, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.
Before the first day of class, CDL students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit.
Tuition for the CDL class is $2,200 and the testing fee is $100. New River CTC’s CDL class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.
A Class A CDL training is also scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.
Preregistration is required for the class. Visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
